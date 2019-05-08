Put Insignia’s 10-inch Wood Digital Photo Frame with remote in the family room for $45 (Reg. $80)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 10-inch Widescreen LCD Digital Photo Frame for $44.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $80, today’s deal is $35 off the going rate and the best price we can find. Amazon’s bloated third-party listings start at $100 right now, for comparison. It features a real wood frame with an espresso finish, remote control, slideshow mode, and memory card slot. The stand can be oriented in landscape or portrait. Rated 4+ stars from over 740 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Now, there are certainly digital photo frames out there that will sync with your online accounts and allow you to automatically beam content from the web. However, like this Nixplay option, they tend to sell for at least double the price of today’s deal.

Insignia 10-inch Widescreen LCD Digital Photo Frame :

Show off your favorite photographs with this Insignia digital photo frame. A small remote lets you cycle through pictures from across the room or display the date and time, and a built-in card slot lets you update pictures frequently. This Insignia digital photo frame comes with a stand to accommodate a landscape or portrait orientation.

