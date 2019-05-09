Upgrade your streaming to 4K with an Amazon Fire TV: $39 (Orig. $70)

Today only, Woot offers the previous generation Amazon Fire TV 4K for $38.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $70, today’s deal is $1 less than the Amazon all-time low and the best price that we can find. Fire TV 4K has a pendant design which offers access to hundreds of streaming sources and over 500,000 movies and TV shows right to your HDMI port. The Alexa-enabled remote delivers access to various smart home features and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 25,000 Amazon reviewers.

Considering that Amazon’s current Fire TV lineup starts at $40, today’s deal is quite compelling. In fact, you’d have to slide up to $50 to get 4K and other comparable features. If you’re looking to jump into ultra HD content, this deal is certainly worth checking out.

Amazon Fire TV 4K features:

Experience true-to-life picture quality in 4K Ultra HD and HDR.

Now supports Dolby Atmos audio—feel scenes come to life in three dimensions.

Access 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from popular channels and apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.

Do more with Alexa—find and control content, play music, check movie showtimes, order a pizza, and more. Just press and ask using your Alexa Voice Remote (1st Gen) or pair an Echo device for hands-free control.

Navigate millions of websites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit with browsers like Silk and Firefox.

