Amazon 1-day Costa Farms Plant Sale from $16: succulents, palms, bamboo, more (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Costa Farms indoor plants. Prices start from under $16 with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at solid reviews on everything in the sale. Whether it’s for Mother’s Day gifts or just to add some color to the office, today’s sale has a little something for everyone. From succulents to flowering bromeliad plants, most options include nice ceramic pots as well. We have listed some of our top picks from the sale down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

However, if you do opt for one of the plants that doesn’t include a pot, consider this rectangular ceramic succulent/cactus planter for $16. This 3-pack of self-watering Mkono planters from $13 Prime shipped is a solid option as well.

Costa Indoor Snake Plant:

Easy Care: water when top inch of soil feels dry, once or every other week, drain all excess water.

Light: tolerates low, medium and bright light. Can grow in any room in your home, or office.

Planter included: Ships fully-grown in black cylinder plastic planter. To avoid water spillage, planter does not contain holes.

