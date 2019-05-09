Stock your pantry with Amazon-branded groceries, now on sale from $7.50

- May. 9th 2019 3:59 pm ET

0

Amazon takes 20% off its Solimo and Wickedly Prime grocery brands. Prices are as marked. Score additional savings when you check out with Subscribe & Save, which shaves an extra 5% off. Free shipping is available with Prime or in orders over $25. (Do note that select items may be Prime-exclusive.) A standout here is the 6-pack of Solimo 24-ounce Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce for $9.87 after all applicable discounts. Regularly $13, this is the best price we’ve tracked. Also, at around $1.65 per jar, it’s nearly 50 cents less than many mainstream brands. Reviews are still coming in, but this pasta sauce is rated 3.9/5 stars, with nearly half of those being 5 stars. Head below for even more Amazon grocery deals.

More top picks from this sale:

Note: prices are after Subscribe & Save.

Make sure to cancel Subscribe & Save once your order ships to avoid being charged for subsequent deliveries at higher rates.

We recently took a closer look at Amazon’s Solimo brand and how it could save you money on your weekly food bills. We also have a guide featuring Wickedly Prime and the rest of Amazon’s private label groceries.

Solimo Tomato Basil Pasta Sauce:

  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • Refrigerate after opening
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • Kosher

