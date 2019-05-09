AmazonBasics’ RGB Gaming Mouse Pad drops to new low at $21 Prime shipped (27% off), more

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Hard Gaming Mouse Pad with RGB LED Lighting for $20.95 Prime shipped. Normally selling for $29, that saves you 27% and drops the price to a new Amazon low. Have you been in search of an affordable way to add RGB lighting to your battlestation? Look no further than this AmazonBasics mouse pad, which provides a slick surface for your mouse and offers multicolor LED lighting effects as well. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $13.

Also at Amazon, we spotted the Jelly Comb Large Gaming Mouse Pad for $13.49 Prime shipped when code L2363MVO has been used at checkout. That’s good for a 25% discount from the going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve seen to date. This option ditches RGB lighting, but makes up for it with a much larger footprint that can easily house a full keyboard and mouse. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 325 shoppers.

And if you’re looking to completely overhaul your setup, don’t forget that you can bundle CORSAIR’s K70 MK.2 SE Gaming Keyboard and M65 ELITE Mouse for $180 shipped (Save $40).

AmazonBasics RGB Gaming Mouse Pad features:

Achieve both fast speed and ultimate control with the AmazonBasics Hard Gaming Mouse Pad with LED Lighting Effects. The mouse pad functions as a reliable foundation for even the most intense gaming sessions, plus offers personalized illumination for a more immersive experience. Measuring 13.9 inches long by 10 inches wide, the generously sized mouse pad means no running out of room—enjoy full-on game mode with plenty of playing space.

