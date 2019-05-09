Enjoy expanded photography on your iPhone w/ this 2-pack of lenses for just $11 Prime shipped

AMIR Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 0.6X Super Wide Angle Lens plus 15X Macro Lens for iPhone at $10.99 Prime shipped when the code WVVDOIZW is used at checkout. Normally over $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This 2-pack of lenses gives you an extra wide view and also lets you get super close up, without having to buy expensive Moment gear. If you have an iPhone 7, 8, or even XR, this is a great buy as it will expand your photography options with both an extra wide and tight view. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

AMIR iPhone Lens Kit features:

This phone camera lens can help largely expand the field of view and enable you capture the entire family or a whole team member into one picture. Shooting stunning photos of people, pets, travel scenery, landscapes, architecture, selfies and more. NO DARCK CORNERS, It‘s the best choice for hobbyists and photography pros alike.

