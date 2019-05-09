Smartphone Accessories: BESTEK Dual USB Travel Adapter $22 Prime shipped, more

BESTEK (99% positive feedback from over 70,800 shoppers) via Amazon offers its Dual USB Universal Travel Adapter for $21.95 Prime shipped when code FFEL9UIB has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $36, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount and drops the price to one of the best that we’ve seen to date. Armed with dual 2.4A USB charging ports, this universal travel charger also features a full AC outlet. It can supply up to 120V of power to connected devices and includes converters for three different countries’ wall plugs. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 215 shoppers.

BESTEK Pure Sine Wave Power Converter with two USB ports and one AC outlet, meet the charging needs of all appliances below 150w, including the hair straightener, hair curler, electric toothbrush. Convert all voltage from 100-240V to 110-120V, to powers up all your US electronic devices, and thanks to pure sine wave technology, this converter has no damage to the appliances like others, and extend 30% of the service life. With NRTL safety tested, and the converter support ETL Certification.

