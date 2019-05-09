Become a master at organization w/ Brother’s $15 P-touch Label Maker (50% off)

Amazon offers the Brother P-touch PTH110 Label Maker for $14.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and matches our previous mention. Today’s offer is still the best price we’ve tracked since the summer of 2018. This Brother Label Maker features a full QWERTY keyboard, making generating new labels pretty effortless. It features three different fonts and plenty of other customizable features. Having a label maker around the house comes in handy, whether you’re looking to maximize your organization efforts or want to keep things tidier than usual. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from nearly 550 customers.

Use your savings to bring home some best-selling Brother label maker tape to make sure you’re prepared any upcoming cleaning projects.

Brother P-touch PTH110 Label Maker features:

If simplicity in designing and printing labels for office or personal use is important to you, this easy-to-use portable label maker is an exceptional choice. The Brother P-touch PT-H110 is portable and lightweight and was designed to make printing labels simple. The PT-H110 features a QWERTY keyboard that makes typing simple and reduces text errors. Before submitting the print job, users can review the content of each label thanks to an easy-to-read graphical display.

