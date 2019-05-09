Become a master at organization w/ Brother’s $15 P-touch Label Maker (50% off)

- May. 9th 2019 12:59 pm ET

Get this deal
$30 $15
0

Amazon offers the Brother P-touch PTH110 Label Maker for $14.99 Prime shipped. That’s good for a $15 discount from the going rate, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and matches our previous mention. Today’s offer is still the best price we’ve tracked since the summer of 2018. This Brother Label Maker features a full QWERTY keyboard, making generating new labels pretty effortless. It features three different fonts and plenty of other customizable features. Having a label maker around the house comes in handy, whether you’re looking to maximize your organization efforts or want to keep things tidier than usual. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating from nearly 550 customers.

Use your savings to bring home some best-selling Brother label maker tape to make sure you’re prepared any upcoming cleaning projects.

 Brother P-touch PTH110 Label Maker features:

If simplicity in designing and printing labels for office or personal use is important to you, this easy-to-use portable label maker is an exceptional choice. The Brother P-touch PT-H110 is portable and lightweight and was designed to make printing labels simple. The PT-H110 features a QWERTY keyboard that makes typing simple and reduces text errors. Before submitting the print job, users can review the content of each label thanks to an easy-to-read graphical display.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$30 $15

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Brother

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go