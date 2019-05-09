Enjoy Calphalon’s Select 5-quart dutch oven w/ lid now down to $40.50 (Reg. $55)

Home Depot is offering the Calphalon Select 5-Quart Stainless Steel Dutch Oven with Lid for $40.63 with free in-store pickup. Normally $55 at retailers like Target, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. This is the perfect dutch oven for the growing kitchen and family. With a 5-quart capacity, it’s large enough to cook for smaller groups and the included lid expands your kitchen options. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly option, opt for AmazonBasics’ Cast Iron 5-Quart Dutch Oven at $25.50 shipped. Though it’s not stainless steel and could be a little rougher on glass cooktops, it’s great for those who enjoy cast iron and want an authentic experience.

Calphalon Dutch Oven features:

The Select by Calphalon Stainless Steel 5-Quart Dutch Oven not only performs beautifully on the stovetop, but also looks great in the kitchen. Made with durable stainless steel, this pot is crafted with an impact-bonded aluminum base so that heat is distributed evenly. Confidently move to the oven if needed with the comfort grip handles. Dutch oven is oven safe and dishwasher safe. Perfect for everyday cooking and for entertaining.

