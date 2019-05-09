The Chef’sChoice 130 Electric Sharpener will keep your knives on point: $90 (Reg. up to $160)

- May. 9th 2019 8:57 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Chef’sChoice 130 Professional Electric Knife Sharpening Station for $89.99 shipped. Regularly up to $160, today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Similar models sell for around $148 at Walmart. Perfect for getting some extra life out of your aging knife set, the is a 3-stage sharpener with diamond abrasives, stabilizing rubber feet and a 3-year limited warranty. It can also handle both straight and serrated edges as well as pocket knives. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s deal is an electric sharpener, but you can save some cash with a manual option. The Chef’sChoice AngleSelect Diamond Pro Manual Knife Sharpener sells for under $28 shipped and carries 4+ star ratings. The KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener for $5.50 is another great alternative and has a 4+ star rating from over 9,000 Amazon customers.

Chef’sChoice 130 Pro Electric Knife Sharpening Station:

  • Built-in precision angle guides in all three stages eliminate guesswork and produce consistently sharp edges every time.
  • Professional sharpening, steeling, or stropping for all types of 20-degree class knives.
  • Sharpen both straight edge and serrated knives including kitchen, household, sports and pocket knives.
  • Electric 3-stage sharpener with 100-percent diamonds in stage 1, super-hardened sharpening steel in stage 2 and flexible stropping disks in stage 3.

Reg. $160 $90

