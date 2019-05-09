This stainless steel Citizen Eco-Drive Watch is powered by light: $69 at Amazon (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (AW1236-03A) for $68.98 shipped. Regularly selling for $100+ at retailers like JCPenney, today’s deal slashes over $30 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. For over 40 years, Citizen has been making Eco-Drive watches that are powered by light only. This sleek stainless steel and leather option is one of its Eco-Drive offerings, making it a device that you’ll never need charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Looking for a black alternative? The Casio Black Resin Watch is just $10 and sports a sleek black and gold design that will look great no matter where you’re headed. Going this route means you’ll forfeit Eco-Drive tech, but the battery in this watch is rated to last 2 years.
Citizen Eco-Drive Watch features:
- Stainless steel watch with textured silver-tone dial featuring Roman numeral and stick hour markers and date disply at three o’clock
- 40 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window
- Japanese quartz movement with analog display
- Genuine-leather band with buckle closure
- Water resistant to 30 m (99 ft)
