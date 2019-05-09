This stainless steel Citizen Eco-Drive Watch is powered by light: $69 at Amazon (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is offering the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (AW1236-03A) for $68.98 shipped. Regularly selling for $100+ at retailers like JCPenney, today’s deal slashes over $30 off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. For over 40 years, Citizen has been making Eco-Drive watches that are powered by light only. This sleek stainless steel and leather option is one of its Eco-Drive offerings, making it a device that you’ll never need charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for a black alternative? The Casio Black Resin Watch is just $10 and sports a sleek black and gold design that will look great no matter where you’re headed. Going this route means you’ll forfeit Eco-Drive tech, but the battery in this watch is rated to last 2 years.

Citizen Eco-Drive Watch features:

Stainless steel watch with textured silver-tone dial featuring Roman numeral and stick hour markers and date disply at three o’clock

40 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window

Japanese quartz movement with analog display

Genuine-leather band with buckle closure

Water resistant to 30 m (99 ft)

