DODOcase, one of our favorite Apple device case makers, is now offering 25% off all of its custom iPad cases and iPhone covers. Simply swing by the DODOmizer bespoke online editor to choose your device and begin designing your own cover. Then use code MOM25 at checkout to redeem the discount. Shipping varies by item and starts at around $5. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can simply head over to the DODOcase online editor right here. Just be sure to carefully select the correct device from the pull down menus before you begin designing your custom iPad case. You have a plethora of choices available to you including exterior base colors/materials and elastic closure options. There is also monogramming available for an extra fee if you want to personalize your case even more. When it comes to the interior, you have even more choices to make. There are both flat colors as well as linen-like patterns and even maps.

Let’s take the iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 model as an example. If you opt for the most basic features while designing your custom iPad case, it will run you around $79.95. Obviously, that all depends on which materials and extras you go for, but you can get away with one for $80. However, using the code mentioned above, your total will drop down to just $59.97. While we have seen DODOcase go for 30% off, that was back on Cyber Monday 2018 with every other subsequent deal landing in the 20% range. Often, those sales also exclude the custom designed cases. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on custom DODOcases across all of 2019.

After you have secured your custom iPad cases, be sure to check out the the new DODOcase Smart Keyboard Folio. It was designed for the 2018 iPad Pro and will easily cover up both the device and your keyboard folio in one handy case. It is now available to order starting at $79.95. You’ll find additional details on it right here and be sure to head below for more on DODOcase’s custom iPad covers.

DODOmizer custom iPad cases:

These are custom handcrafted items. Please allow 3-4 weeks for production time prior to shipping service. Please confirm the model size you have chosen for the prodcuts in the cart. There are no returns or exchanges on custom and monogrammed products.

