At 50% off, everyone needs CyberPower’s Six-Outlet Swivel Wall Plug for $5 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the CyberPower GT600P Six-Outlet Swivel Wall Plug for $4.85 Prime shipped. Normally selling for just under $10, that’s good for a 50% discount and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, we haven’t seen it on sale, period, in nearly a year. This six-outlet surge protector is an affordable way to solve your home theater or nightstand’s power needs. The outlets themselves swivel, so whether you need to plug in devices with massive wall adapters, or don’t have much space behind an entertainment center, this wall plug has you covered. It carries a 4.1/5 star rating.

Those wanting to save even more can ditch the unique swivel feature in exchange for a more basic surge protector. There are plenty of options at Amazon around $4, but for less than $1 more, grabbing CyberPower’s option is well worth the additional cash.

CyberPower Six-Outlet Swivel Wall Plug features:

The GT600P Swivel Wall Tap from CyberPower expands two grounded outlets into six grounded outlets and rotates for easy access. The Swivel Wall Tap features six standard spaced outlets in two columns of three outlets for versatile arrangement of plugs. Conveniently designed to fit behind furniture and appliances, this wall tap is ideal for small electronics, chargers, and household fixtures such as lamps. The GT600P Swivel Wall Tap comes with a One-Year Limited Warranty. CyberPower wall taps come in a variety of designs for providing additional outlets. Lightweight, compact and easy to use, the GT600P converts one traditional wall outlet into six without the need for a power strip or extension cord. A must-have for tech-savvy households, the GT600P includes a 90-degree swiveling design to keep your plugs and cords organized and clutter-free in tight spaces.

