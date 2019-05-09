Some stellar digital Switch games are on sale from $2: Messenger, Owlboy, Guacamelee! 2, more

Nintendo just launched a series of very notable deals on the eShop. We are seeing some excellent indie titles on sale including The Messenger, Owlboy, Guacamelee! 2, Bridge Constructor Portal, SteamWorld Dig 2, Xeodrifter and many more starting from $2. If you have been looking for some great games to play in between major releases, today’s sale is packed full of them. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and be sure to head below for our top eShop picks.

Top Picks from the Sale:

It has been a busy week in the world of Nintendo. Not only did we get the entire E3 2019 schedule this morning along with the latest NES titles available on Switch Online, but also some great deals. Nintendo’s Labo Variety Kit is down at $35 shipped today (Reg. $70), Switch consoles are $270 right now and here’s Amazon’s Switch Carrying Case for $6 Prime shipped (55% off).

The Messenger:

As a demon army besieges his village, a young ninja ventures through a cursed world, to deliver a scroll paramount to his clan’s survival. What begins as a classic action platformer soon unravels into an expansive time-traveling adventure full of thrills, surprises, and humor.

