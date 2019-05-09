Upgrade your home theater w/ Toshiba’s 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition for $300 (Reg. $380)

Best Buy via Amazon is offering the Toshiba 50-inch 4K HDR Smart Fire TV Edition UHDTV for $299.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $380, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. With Fire TV built-in, this 4K HDR TV is perfect for any place in your house from the home theater room to the office. You can also use Alexa to control this TV, making for a hands-free experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Want something larger? Hisense’s 60-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV is down to $400 shipped at Walmart. Though it’s not got Fire TV built-in, it offers Roku and is a great choice if 50-inches just won’t cut it in your home theater.

Toshiba Fire TV Edition features:

Toshiba 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for TV shows, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

