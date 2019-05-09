Go to your local Starbucks and score 50% off Frappuccinos today

Today only, from 3PM to close, Starbucks is taking 50% off any Frappuccino. Just head over to your local storefront and order a grande or larger to cash in on this promotion. Remember, Starbucks just brought back the S’mores option, and some 9to5 writers may already be in line. Terms and conditions below. Find your local Starbucks here.

Terms and Conditions:

Valid 5/9/19 only after 3 p.m. at participating Starbucks® stores in the U.S. Offer excludes hot and iced brewed coffee, ready-to-drink beverages and Starbucks Reserve® beverages. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Offer valid for one-time use. Treat yourself to summer with our trio of seasonal Frappuccino® blended beverages. Enjoy the marshmallowy, milk-chocolatey goodness of S’mores. Taste the sweetness and crunch of Caramel Ribbon Crunch. And revel in cookie delights with Mocha Cookie Crumble.

