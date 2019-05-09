This electric smoker makes for a great BBQ tool w/o coal or propane: $70 (30% off)

Walmart is offering the Landmann Smoky Mountain Series 26-inch Electric Smoker for $69.99 shipped. Normally $100 at Home Depot and $75 at Target, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Now that we’re closer to summer, it’s just about time to get outdoors and have a BBQ with friends. This smoker doesn’t need any coal or propane to give you a great flavor, as it’s plug-in electric. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Be sure to pick up this 2-pound bag of smoking chips for $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and be ready for the summer. You’ll be able to enjoy a few smoking sessions with this bag, and it’s easy to order another once you run out.
Landmann Smoky Mountain Electric Smoker features:
- Sturdy steel construction retains heat
- Three chrome-plated cooking racks provide 441.75 sq. in. of cooking surface
- Porcelain-coated 3-in-1 water pan, grease tray, and wood chip box combination tray
- 1500-watt heating element keeps internal temperature stable
- Plug-in heat controller
- Temperature gauge for precise temperature control
- Large, stainless steel door handle
- Carbon steel side handles allow smoker to be moved easily
- Door latch keeps contents secure
- Adjustable feet keep the smoker level for even cooking
