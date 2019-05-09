Take 20% off LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle for $56, Minecraft Crafting Box 2.0 at $48, more from $20.50

- May. 9th 2019 9:24 am ET

Amazon offers the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle for $55.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This 962-piece set was launched from the crowd-funding Ideas site and creates a detailed brick-built ship in a bottle complete with display stand. I found this kit to be a must-have display piece in my hands-on review. Head below for more LEGO deals from $20.50.

LEGO fans hungry for additional deals won’t want to miss out on some other discounts that are still live. You can assemble the Technic Racing Yacht for $32 (20% off), as well as City, Creator and more from $14. Plus, the Star Wars hardcover Visual Dictionary includes an exclusive Finn minifig at $9.50 (58% off)

Other notable LEGO deals include:

LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle features:

Continue a nautical tradition when you build the LEGO Ideas 21313 Ship in a Bottle, featuring a highly detailed ship with the captain’s quarters, cannons, masts, crow’s nest and printed sail elements. Place the ship inside the LEGO brick-built bottle with a buildable cork, wax seal element and water-style elements inside, then display the model on the stand featuring the ship’s ‘Leviathan’ nameplate, built-in ‘compass’ (non-functioning) with compass rose and spinning needle, and globe elements.

