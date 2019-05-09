Put Levoit’s highly-rated Himalayan salt lamp on your desk for just $18.50 Prime shipped

May. 9th 2019 6:05 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Levoit Kana Himalayan Salt Lamp with two bonus bulbs for $18.37 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $22, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked outside of a short drop to around $13 last year. I’ve got this salt lamp on my desk, as seen in my “Behind the Screens” last year, and it’s a great way to add subtle illumination to your desk. Plus, you’ll get two bonus bulbs with this model to make sure you’re ready to go no matter what. Rated a stellar 4.6/5 stars.

Another way to add ambiance to any room is with an RGB LED light strip. This model is just $13 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. With RGB, you can make your space any color you want, giving you the ultimate control over your office’s design.

Hand-Picked, Hand-Carved Crystals: Every Levoit Himalayan salt rock is 100% pure and of the highest quality. A certificate confirms that each one is professionally hand-carved and mined from the Khewra mines of Pakistan. Turned on, the lamp radiates a warm, amber glow, perfect for any relaxation space. Ideal on a coffee table, desk, or nightstand. Great as a night light or for yoga/meditation spaces

