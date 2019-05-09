Enjoy refreshingly crisp water w/ this 10-cup filter pitcher for just $13 Prime shipped

- May. 9th 2019 8:12 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT 10 Cup Water Filter Pitcher for $12.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 8PITCHERL at checkout. Normally over $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you don’t have filtered water available from your fridge, this is a great alternative. It can hold 10-cups of refreshingly filtered water and stores easily in your fridge, ready to cool you down after a long summer’s day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Pick up a 3-pack of replacement filters for $15 Prime shipped. This will give you an extra 180-days of filtration, giving you plenty of crisp and hydrating water through the end of the year.

LEVOIT Water Filter Pitcher features:

  • Remove pesticides, odors, heavy metals, suspended particles, and 98% of chlorine effectively and bring better taste of your water
  • The indicator gauges the remaining life percentage/days of your filter and notifies you when your water filter needs to be replaced
  • Simply remove the top cover to fill or clean the lid and chamber when needed. A special design of a spout lid keeps dust, bacteria, and other particles out
  • One Water Filter Pitcher replaces 320 standard 16-oz water bottles. Save your money and reduce plastic waste
  • Made of food-grade and BPA-free plastic. FDA, LFGB, and RoHS certified to ensure your safety and health
  • 3-pack replacement filters are affordable and easy to get online. Replace after 60 days of use, or after filtering 40-gallon water. Last longer than other brands

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Levoit

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide