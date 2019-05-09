Enjoy refreshingly crisp water w/ this 10-cup filter pitcher for just $13 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the LEVOIT 10 Cup Water Filter Pitcher for $12.99 Prime shipped when you use the code 8PITCHERL at checkout. Normally over $20, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you don’t have filtered water available from your fridge, this is a great alternative. It can hold 10-cups of refreshingly filtered water and stores easily in your fridge, ready to cool you down after a long summer’s day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Pick up a 3-pack of replacement filters for $15 Prime shipped. This will give you an extra 180-days of filtration, giving you plenty of crisp and hydrating water through the end of the year.

LEVOIT Water Filter Pitcher features:

Remove pesticides, odors, heavy metals, suspended particles, and 98% of chlorine effectively and bring better taste of your water

The indicator gauges the remaining life percentage/days of your filter and notifies you when your water filter needs to be replaced

Simply remove the top cover to fill or clean the lid and chamber when needed. A special design of a spout lid keeps dust, bacteria, and other particles out

One Water Filter Pitcher replaces 320 standard 16-oz water bottles. Save your money and reduce plastic waste

Made of food-grade and BPA-free plastic. FDA, LFGB, and RoHS certified to ensure your safety and health

3-pack replacement filters are affordable and easy to get online. Replace after 60 days of use, or after filtering 40-gallon water. Last longer than other brands

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!