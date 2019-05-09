Pass GO on the Monopoly Legend of Zelda Edition for $25 or less (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is offering the Monopoly Legend of Zelda Collector’s Edition for $24.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $40 at Nintendo, Walmart and Newegg, this is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. While Barnes & Noble is offering it for $20 right now, there’s no shipping available and you’ll have to pick it up in-store. In this version of the classic board game, you’ll be buying, selling and trading famous locations from the Zelda series. The player tokens come in the from of the Triforce, Slingshot, Hookshot , Boomerang, Bow and Hylian Shield. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

We still have nice collection of other board games on sale like Clue, Pandemic and more starting from just $9. But if you’re looking for more game-related board games to try out, consider the Nintendo-themed Monopoly Gamer Edition or the Monopoly Gamer Mario Kart board for $14.50 Prime shipped each.

Courage, wisdom and power will be yours as you travel through time in this special Collector’s Edition of The Legend of Zelda Monopoly. Players buy, sell and trade iconic locations throughout the land of Hyrule. Buy, Sell and Trade memorable location from the land of Hyrule. Collectible tokens include iconic items such as the Triforce, Slingshot, Hookshot , Boomerang, Bow and Hylian Shield.