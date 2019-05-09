NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh 802.11ac System has a built-in DOCSIS 3.0 Modem at $310 ($90 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System with a built-in DOCSIS 3.0 Modem for $309.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, it just recently dropped to $360 and is now down an extra $50 today. That’s good for a $90 discount from the going rate and comes within $10 of the Amazon all-time low. This system is a hassle-free way to upgrade just about every aspect of your home’s network without having to worry about device compatibility. Not only will you be bringing up to 2.2 Gbps network speeds and over 4,000 square feet of coverage to your home, but also up to $120 of savings per year by ditching a rented modem. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,150 shoppers. Head below for even more ways to bolster your home’s internet infrastructure.

NETGEAR’s Mesh System is compatible with various internet service providers like XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox and more. Though just to be safe, it’s a smart idea to double check before pulling the trigger on your latest network upgrade.

Another notable discount we’re seeing today is on the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch at $16.89 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $23, that’s good for an over 25% discount and comes with $1 of the Amazon low. Rated 4.5/5 stars form over 1,900 customers.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi Whole Home WiFi System with Built-in Cable Modem is the industry’s first Cable Modem Router WiFi System with auto-updates and super-fast Tri-band WiFi. DOCSIS 3.0 with FastLane3 Technology delivers maximum performance and uninterrupted connections. CBK40 Replaces your existing cable modem and router and works with XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox & more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!