Nintendo’s Labo Variety Kit is available for just $35 shipped today (Reg. $70)

- May. 9th 2019 1:40 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $70 $35
0

Rushhourwholesaler (95.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit for $34.99 shipped. This particular set recently went on sale at Amazon for $39 but clearly today’s eBay deal is slightly better. The Variety Kit is regularly $70 at Best Buy and GameStop while Target is charging $54 at the moment. While this is $3 above our previous mention, it is still one of the best prices we have ever tracked. You can build a Toy-Con RC car, fishing rod, house, motorbike and much more with this one. Rated 4+ stars and here’s our hands-on review for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You can personalize your cardboard creations even more with the Nintendo Labo Customization Set for $10. And be sure to check out the new VR Kit which starts at $40 as well as more details in our hands-on review.

Speaking of Nintendo news, we got the official E3 2019 schedule today. Switch Online subscribers will soon have access to Donkey Kong Jr. and VS. Excitebike.

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit:

  • The Variety Kit includes five different projects to Make, Play, and Discover: two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano!
  • Bring each Toy-Con creation to life with the power of the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con controllers
  • Discover the fun of customizing Toy-Con creations with your own stickers, markers, paint, new parts, and other original crafting ideas

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $70 $35

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard