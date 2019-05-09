Nintendo’s Labo Variety Kit is available for just $35 shipped today (Reg. $70)

Rushhourwholesaler (95.7% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit for $34.99 shipped. This particular set recently went on sale at Amazon for $39 but clearly today’s eBay deal is slightly better. The Variety Kit is regularly $70 at Best Buy and GameStop while Target is charging $54 at the moment. While this is $3 above our previous mention, it is still one of the best prices we have ever tracked. You can build a Toy-Con RC car, fishing rod, house, motorbike and much more with this one. Rated 4+ stars and here’s our hands-on review for more details.
You can personalize your cardboard creations even more with the Nintendo Labo Customization Set for $10. And be sure to check out the new VR Kit which starts at $40 as well as more details in our hands-on review.
Speaking of Nintendo news, we got the official E3 2019 schedule today. Switch Online subscribers will soon have access to Donkey Kong Jr. and VS. Excitebike.
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit:
- The Variety Kit includes five different projects to Make, Play, and Discover: two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano!
- Bring each Toy-Con creation to life with the power of the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con controllers
- Discover the fun of customizing Toy-Con creations with your own stickers, markers, paint, new parts, and other original crafting ideas
