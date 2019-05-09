Nordstrom Rack’s Free People Flash Event offers stylish dresses, tops & more from $10

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Free People Flash Event offers apparel for women from $15. Prices are as marked. Free delivery applies on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the High Tide Multistriped Shirt that’s available for $40. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $98. This shirt is versatile to wear as a bathing suit coverup, or paired with leggings, jeans and shorts alike. It’s lightweight, breathable and a perfect option for summer. Plus, it’s available in two colors. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
The most notable deals for women include:
- Baggy BF Overalls $70 (Orig. $128)
- Read My Palm Kimono $60 (Orig. $128)
- Double Wide Leg Trousers $70 (Orig. $128)
- Move Me Tank Top $20 (Orig. $38)
- Sculpt Crop Top $25 (Orig. $48)
- High Tide Multistripe Shirt $40 (Orig. $98)
- Ivy Long Shorts $40 (Orig. $78)
- Galloon Lace Halter Bralette $10 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
