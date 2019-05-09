Give your home theater Dolby Atmos audio w/ Onkyo’s 7.2-Ch. AirPlay Receiver at $289 ($60 off)

Newegg Flash offers the Onkyo TX-NR585 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver for $289 shipped. Normally selling for $349 at retailers like B&H, that’s good for nearly 20% off, comes within $9 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is only the second discount we’ve seen so far. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $11 more. This receiver touts six HDMI inputs with 4K HDR pass-throughs alongside its AirPlay and Chromecast capabilities. And to ensure you’re getting top-notch sound quality, it also features Dolby Atmos and AccuEQ audio customization. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 100 customers.

Update 5/9 @ 3:35 PM: Amazon offers the Onkyo SKH-410 Dolby Atmos-Enabled Speaker System for $75.77 shipped. Normally selling for $89 or more as of late, today’s discount brings the price down to a new Amazon low. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 190 customers.

If Onkyo’s receiver is your first step into a Dolby Atmos sound system, then use your savings from today’s sale to pick up two of Sony’s SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers for $148. And round out your setup with some speaker wire.

Alternatively, we just went hands-on with the Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos System and found it to be a notable option for bringing crisp audio to your home theater.

Onkyo TX-NR585 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver features:

Create an command center for your home entertainment system with this Onkyo 7.2-channel network receiver. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based sound works with 5.2.2-channel speakers for a dynamic listening experience, while Power Zone 2 outputs deliver multi-room audio capabilities. A phono input connects to record players, and a simple control panel allows for effortless operation. This Onkyo 7.2-channel network receiver comes with Chromecast built in, providing compatibility with Google Assistant for your home automation setup. Includes HDMI 4K Ultra HD and 3D pass-through technologies for compatibility with 3D TVs, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles and 4K Ultra HD TVs.

