PC Gaming Deals from $20: RTX 2060 laptops, case/processor/motherboard bundle, more

- May. 9th 2019 2:10 pm ET

From $20
Newegg is offering a computer building bundle with an RGB case, AMD Ryzen 3 3.5GHz quad-core processor, and MSI B450M AM4 motherboard for $179.97 shipped. This is $35 less than buying the parts separately and among the only discounts we’ve tracked on most of these items. If you’re ready to build a custom gaming computer, this is the perfect starting point. All you’re missing is a budget-friendly SSD, power supply, and graphics card. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other components & computers on sale:

