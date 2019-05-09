PC Gaming Deals from $20: RTX 2060 laptops, case/processor/motherboard bundle, more

Newegg is offering a computer building bundle with an RGB case, AMD Ryzen 3 3.5GHz quad-core processor, and MSI B450M AM4 motherboard for $179.97 shipped. This is $35 less than buying the parts separately and among the only discounts we’ve tracked on most of these items. If you’re ready to build a custom gaming computer, this is the perfect starting point. All you’re missing is a budget-friendly SSD, power supply, and graphics card. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Other components & computers on sale:
- DEEPCOOL CPU Cooler: $20 (Reg. $25) | NeweggFlash
- w/ code NEFPBM29
- Thermaltake Toughpower 750W PSU: $57 (Reg. $80) | Newegg
- w/ $25 MIR
- 80+ Gold
- Semi-modular
- MSI RX 570 4GB GPU: $127 (Reg. $140) |Newegg
- w/ code VGASUMMER29
- AMD RYZEN 7 2700: $210 (Reg. $230+) | Amazon
- AMD RYZEN 7 2700X Bundle: $290 ($400 value) | Newegg
- w/ The Divison 2, World War Z, and 120GB SSD
- Acer Swift 3: $549 (Reg. $700) | Walmart
- 1.8GHz i7/8GB/256GB
- Lenovo Ideapad 720s: $1,099 (Reg. $1,850) |B&H
- 2.8GHz i7/16GB/512GB
- GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- MSI GL73 17″ Gaming Laptop: $1,199 (Reg. $1,700) | Newegg
- w/ code EMCTATC29 & $100 MIR
- 2.2GHz i7/16GB/128GB/1TB
- RTX 2060 6GB GPU
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!