Score Plano’ Stow ‘N’ Go 37-Compartment Organizer at an Amazon low of $14.50 (22% off)

Amazon offers the Plano Stow ‘N’ Go 37-Compartment Rack with Four Small Parts Organizer for $14.62 Prime shipped. You’ll also find it available at Home Depot for the same discounted price. Typically selling for just under $19, that’s good for an over 22% discount and returns the price to our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This organizer features four stackable compartments alongside a top-loading storage base. Inside you’ll find 37 interior sections to keep everything from tools and more in their place. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 505 customers.

For comparison, the AmazonBasics 25-Compartment Tool Organizer will run you $18. So by taking advantage of today’s deal at $4 less, you can bring even more storage space into your setup.

And for even more ways to keep your setup organized, check out Brother’s $15 P-touch Label Maker (50% off).

Plano Stow ‘N’ Go 37-Compartment Organizer features:

Includes four 3500 series potlatch utility boxes

Additional storage space under lid

Potlatches keep contents secure

Carry handle

Molded padlock tab

Great for organizing hand tools and small parts

Plano’s 1354 Stow ‘N’ Go Rack System includes four 3500 series (9 in. ) adjustable Stowaway organizers stacked in the base, with an additional bulk storage compartment under the lid for hand tools. The clear molded organizers allow you to easily find the parts you’re looking for, while Potlatches keep contents secure. This compact organizer has a molded carry handle for easy transportation, and a molded padlock tab allows for extra security. This compact organizer is great for storing hand tools and small parts for all your household projects.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!