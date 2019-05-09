Skagen Mother’s Day Sale offers smartwatches, jewelry & more from $20 + free shipping

Skagen’s Mother’s Day Sale is offering its popular watches starting at $60 and jewelry for $20. Plus, the Falster 2 Smartwatches drop to $199, which are regularly $295. Prices are as marked. Free standard shipping applies on all orders with complimentary overnight delivery for purchases over $125. As mentioned above, a standout from this sale is the Falster 2 Magnetic Steel Mesh Watch at $199. This watch can be worn by both men or women and it tracks your heart-rate, workouts, social media notifications and much more. Even better, its full charge lasts up to 24 hours. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Falster 2 Magnetic Steel-Mesh $199 (Orig. $295)
- Hybrid Smartwatch – Holst Titanium $129 (Orig. $175)
- Aaren Steel-Mesh Watch $102 (Orig. $145)
- Jorn Brown Leather Chronograph $109 (Orig. $155)
- Ancher Cognac Leather Watch $109 (Orig. $155)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Anita Tan Leather Watch $60 (Orig. $155)
- Tanja Leather Watch $60 (Orig. $195)
- Karolina Rose Gold Steel-Mesh Watch $60 (Orig. $155)
- Falster 2 Rose-Tone Magnetic $199 (Orig. $295)
- Hybrid Smartwatch – Signatur T-Bar $129 (Orig. $175)
- …and even more deals…
