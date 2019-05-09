Add some highly-rated Sudoku to your iOS game library for just $1 today (Reg. $5)

- May. 9th 2019 4:55 pm ET

0

Sudoku″ is one of the more highly-rated versions of the game on the App Store. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 24,000 users all-time and is now on sale. Regularly $5, you can now add this one to your game library for just $1. This only tends to go on sale once per year, so grab it while you can. It features 6 difficulty levels, absolutely no ads, and unlimited grids both on and offline. More details below.

iOS Universal: Sudoku″$1 (Reg. $5)

Sudoku Features:

Sudoku for beginners and advanced players alike, with no ads, unlimited grids on or offline, 6 difficulty levels ranging from “easy” to “diabolical,” daily challenges, and a beautiful ergonomic design.

Sudoku with no distractions:

– Fast: no lengthy intros or slow animations.

– Small: doesn’t eat up a lot of storage on your device.

– Friendly: big buttons avoid fat-fingering.

– Non-intrusive: plays your music and nothing else.

