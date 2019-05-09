Add some highly-rated Sudoku to your iOS game library for just $1 today (Reg. $5)

Sudoku″ is one of the more highly-rated versions of the game on the App Store. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 24,000 users all-time and is now on sale. Regularly $5, you can now add this one to your game library for just $1. This only tends to go on sale once per year, so grab it while you can. It features 6 difficulty levels, absolutely no ads, and unlimited grids both on and offline. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We saw some deep deals on the Trine action adventure series today with titles starting from $2. You’ll also want to swing by this morning’s roundup for even more deals and then go grab ReadKit while it’s 50% off.

iOS Universal: Sudoku″: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: ProCam 6, S&T Sandbox World War II TBS, more

Today’s Best Game Deals: Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $44, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20, more

Sudoku Features:

Sudoku for beginners and advanced players alike, with no ads, unlimited grids on or offline, 6 difficulty levels ranging from “easy” to “diabolical,” daily challenges, and a beautiful ergonomic design. Sudoku with no distractions: – Fast: no lengthy intros or slow animations. – Small: doesn’t eat up a lot of storage on your device. – Friendly: big buttons avoid fat-fingering. – Non-intrusive: plays your music and nothing else.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!