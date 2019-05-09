Travelpro’s Maxlite Lightweight Carry-on Duffel is now at Amazon for $45 shipped (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Travelpro Luggage Maxlite 5 18-inch Lightweight Carry-on Travel Bag in three colors for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This bag was designed to be lightweight to make traveling comfortable and it has two straps that can either be handheld or worn over your shoulder for convenience. It’s also water-repellent and has durable zippers to keep your items secure. Rated 4.3/5 stars, although reviews are still coming in; however, Travelpro is well known overall.

With your savings be sure to pick up the Portable RAVPower Charger to keep all of your electronic devices alive while traveling. It’s currently on sale for $11 when you clip the on-page coupon and with over 4,000 reviews it’s rated 4.1/5 stars.

Travelpro Luggage Maxlite Carry-On features:

This ultra-lightweight, compact carry-on tote is designed to fit under the seat of most major airlines

Polyester fabric with stain-resistant, water-repellant duraguard coating and ergonomic, high-tensile-strength zipper pulls provide lasting durability

Rear strap allows secure stacking, while top carry handle and removable padded shoulder strap offer carrying options. Front flap, roomy interior and built-in pockets keep contents organized and accessible

Limited Lifetime Coverage plus trusted companion promise, which covers the cost of repair for damage from airline or other common carrier for 1 year

