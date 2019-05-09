Record crisp 1440p footage w/ Vantrue’s Wi-Fi-enabled dash camera for $100 (Reg. $140)

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its X3 1440p Dash Camera for $99.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code PHWW57H8 at checkout. Normally $140, this is a match for what we normally see and is the lowest available. Offering crisp 1440p footage, this dash camera offers built-in Wi-Fi so you can easily view your video without a computer. Plus, the built-in parking mode uses motion sensors to start recording should something happen to your parked vehicle. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Looking for other dash camera options? Maybe dual lenses or a more budget-friendly model? Also, don't forget to pick up a 32GB microSD card to store your footage on.

Support 7 resolution mode, based on Advanced Ambarella A12 Chipset and OV4689 CMOS Sensor, the resolution highest up to 2560 X 1440p @ 30fps（HDR）and 1920 X 1080p @ 60fps, clearly captures vivid images with accurate color, while 170°wide angle lens will reduce blind spots and obtain full 4 lane coverage, captures the license plates cars as well as road signs during the day and night.

