Save on cert. refurbished LIFX HomeKit-enabled Light Bulbs from $15 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished LIFX HomeKit-enabled Smart Lights starting at $14.99 Prime shipped. Those who aren’t Prime subscribers will have a $6 delivery fee added on at checkout. One standout for us is the A19 Multicolor Mini Light Bulb for $24.99. That’s $20 off its original price tag, is $10 under the current price of a new condition model at Amazon and $1 below the all-time low. LIFX’s line of smart lights work without a hub, a key feature that has made its way to this Color Mini Bulb. HomeKit support is in-tow as well, allowing you to control the lights with Siri alongside Alexa or Assistant. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 315 shoppers. Be sure to shop the rest of the discounted LIFX lights, all of which include 90-day warranties.

Opting for these refurbished deals is an affordable way to expand your smart home, regardless of which voice assistant you fancy. Though if you happen to be in the Siri crowd, you won’t find any HomeKit-compatible light bulbs at this price. Alexa and Google Assistant users will find a few TP-Link Kasa options at similar price points.

And for those looking to bring some security cameras to their smart home, Amazon offers 24% off various systems from $20 including TP-Link, TRENDnet, Zmodo and more

LIFX A19 Multicolor Mini Light Bulb features:

The LIFX Mini is our most compact light yet, offering you total control over millions of bold colors and variable white lighting. Pre-set shades via the LIFX app let you sync a variety of lighting options. LIFX is a smart lightbulb that uses Wi-Fi to bring immersive color to your home. A simple-to-use app allows you to fine tune your lighting experience; control a single light or your entire home and enjoy strong vibrant colors along with delicate whites.

