Amazon FreeTime Unlimited delivers kid-friendly content starting at $49 (40% off)

Amazon is currently offering Prime members a year of FreeTime Unlimited for $49. As a comparison, it typically sells for $83 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. Those without a Prime membership can still enjoy a discount, too. That Family Plan drops to $71 from the regular $119 price tag. A free pair of Disney headphones worth up to $20 is thrown in with purchase as well. Amazon FreeTime Unlimited delivers an all-in-one subscription with access to “thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games.” You can learn more in our previous coverage which explains all of the perks involved.

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices. Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.