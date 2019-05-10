Amazon FreeTime Unlimited delivers kid-friendly content starting at $49 (40% off)

- May. 10th 2019 8:18 am ET

From $49
0

Amazon is currently offering Prime members a year of FreeTime Unlimited for $49. As a comparison, it typically sells for $83 with today’s deal matching our previous mention. Those without a Prime membership can still enjoy a discount, too. That Family Plan drops to $71 from the regular $119 price tag. A free pair of Disney headphones worth up to $20 is thrown in with purchase as well. Amazon FreeTime Unlimited delivers an all-in-one subscription with access to “thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games.” You can learn more in our previous coverage which explains all of the perks involved.

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited features:

FreeTime Unlimited is an all-in-one subscription that gives kids access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, Audible books, and games on compatible Fire, Android, iOS and Kindle devices. Plus, kids can enjoy hundreds of hours of fun with ad-free radio stations and playlists, Audible books, and a growing list of premium kid’s skills available on compatible Echo devices. Parents also receive access to easy-to-use parental controls that allow them to find the right balance between education and entertainment. Parents can personalize screen time limits, set educational goals, filter age-appropriate content, and also manage web browsing and content usage based on their preferences.

