Amazon Gold Box features Mother’s Day watches from $22: Timex, Lacoste, Invicta, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off Mother’s Day watches starting at $21.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick is the Timex Easy Reader 30mm Leather Strap for $21.99. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and the best we can find from a trusted seller. Features include a genuine leather strap, water resistance to 100-feet, and an indigo backlight Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.
Other notable deals include:
- Bulova Diamond Stainless Steel Watch: $80 (Reg. $100+)
- Invicta Angel 18k Gold Leather Watch: $31 (Reg. $45)
- Lacoste Stainless Steel and Silicone Watch: $75 (Reg. $100)
- Timex Metropolitan 34m Watch: $35 (Reg. $50)
- …and more…
For 40 years and counting, the Timex Easy Reader has been a fan favorite. The iconic simplicity of the collection is exactly what a watch should be: a well-crafted and sensible timepiece. When it comes to a well-made watch, every detail matters. The all-metal case and mineral glass lens offer strength and durability.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!