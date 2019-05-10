Amazon Gold Box features Mother’s Day watches from $22: Timex, Lacoste, Invicta, more

- May. 10th 2019 7:09 am ET

From $22
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 40% off Mother’s Day watches starting at $21.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders of $25 or more. Our top pick is the Timex Easy Reader 30mm Leather Strap for $21.99. That’s down from the usual $30 price tag and the best we can find from a trusted seller. Features include a genuine leather strap, water resistance to 100-feet, and an indigo backlight Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more top picks.

Other notable deals include:

For 40 years and counting, the Timex Easy Reader has been a fan favorite. The iconic simplicity of the collection is exactly what a watch should be: a well-crafted and sensible timepiece. When it comes to a well-made watch, every detail matters. The all-metal case and mineral glass lens offer strength and durability.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $22

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Timex

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp