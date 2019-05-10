The AmazonBasics smartphone repair kit is a must-have for DIYers at $9

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit for $8.86 Prime shipped. As a comparison, that’s nearly 25% off and right in line with our 2019 mentions. This kit comes with everything needed for basic tech repairs around the house, including a screwdriver, mini pry bars and more. Ideal for simple jobs, and installs. You won’t be able to fix all of your smartphone woes, but for simple installs and upgrades, this is a nifty set of tools to have in your arsenal. Rated 4/5 stars.

Swing by our roundup with the best multi-tools starting at $5, including brands like Gerber, Leatherman, and many more. Sure, you won’t find the specialized tools in here but these top-rated products are a nice alternative for everyday carry.

AmazonBasics Smartphone Repair Kit features:

Repair kit for smartphones, mobile devices, game systems, wristwatches, and eyeglasses

Precision aluminum screwdriver with telescopic handle for extended reach

Includes two mini pry bars, an opening pick, a SIM card ejector tool and suction cup

1-3/4-inch S2 screwdriver bits fit into tight spots; Includes pentagonal size for iPhone and iPad

Zippered case for safe storage and convenient portability

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!