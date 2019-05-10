Anker’s highly-rated rechargeable LED flashlight is a must-have at $20.50 (Reg. $30+)

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight for $20.49 Prime shipped when promo code ANKERLC90 is used at checkout. Normally $28 to $35, this is among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the best available. Stormy season is just around the corner, so be ready for power outages with this powerful flashlight. Plus, you don’t have to worry about batteries as it’s rechargeable, meaning you just have to plug it in when the light starts to go dim. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

outlite’s #1 best-selling flashlight would be a great buy on a budget. It’s just $9 Prime shipped and gives you plenty of illumination, though it does require you to change the batteries as time goes on.

Anker LC90 Rechargeable Flashlight features:

SUPER-BRIGHT: A 900-lumen Cree LED emits a stunningly powerful beam. Sweep bright light over the length of two football fields and reach nearly 1000 ft (200 m). Features zoom and 5 adaptable settings: High / Medium / Low / Strobe / SOS.

LONG-LASTING: Up to 13 hours (Medium-beam mode) of powerful, non-diminishing brightness from the included premium rechargeable 6700mAh battery. LEDs boast an extended 50000-hour lifespan. Recharge in 11 hours with a 1A adapter (not included) and the included USB cable.

TOUGH & RELIABLE: IP65-rated water resistant and designed for use in heavy rain. Its durable aluminum body and shock-resistance

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!