Apple’s official Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS hits a new Amazon low of $105 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS in Black for $104.95 shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally $129, this beats our last mention of $118 and is the lowest that we’ve tracked. I’ve got this case on my iPhone XS and absolutely love it. This case helps make the phone easier to grip and also gives me multiple days of battery life without the need of a charger, which is awesome with a smaller phone like the iPhone XS. Plus, the Smart Battery Case can be recharged either via Lightning or a Qi wireless charger. My favorite feature is that this case still lets you use Apple’s CarPlay over Lightning, something most third-party options don’t allow. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for a little extra juice while you’re out? Check out the Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger at $22 Prime shipped. Though it’s not nearly as convenient as the above Smart Battery Case and lacks wireless charging, it’s small enough to throw in your purse or pocket to make sure you’ve got some extra power when on-the-go.

Apple Smart Battery Case features:

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD compatible chargers.

It also supports Lightning accessories, such as the Ear Pods with Lightning Connector (included with your iPhone), or the Lightning Digital AV Adapter (sold separately).

Talk time up to 33 hours

Internet use up to 21 hours

Video playback up to 25 hours

