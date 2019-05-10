Free 7-day cloud DVR highlights Arlo’s $300 Pro 3 Camera System (Save $70), more from $50

Newegg currently offers the Arlo Pro Three Camera Home Security System for $299.99 shipped when code EMCTAUT48 has been applied at checkout. That takes $70 off the going rate at Amazon, beats our previous mention by $35 and is the best price we’ve tracked outside of Black Friday 2018. Headlined by an eye-catching seven days of free cloud DVR, this Arlo Pro system is joined by three 720p waterproof, wireless cameras. Other standout inclusions that make the cut are two-way audio, motion and sound alerts, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 14,100 shoppers. Head below for more.

We also spotted a notable discount over at Amazon, where you’ll be able to pick up the Foscam R2 Home Security Camera for $49.99 shipped. You’d typically pay $70 for the camera these days, with today’s offer saving you $20, beating our previous mention by $6 and dropping to a new Amazon all-time low. This 1080p security camera sports pan, tilt, and zoom functionality, meaning you can keep an eye on every last corner of the room its placed in. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 2,340 customers.

If you’re in search of a more affordable indoor security camera, check out the $26 Wyze Cam. It records in 1080p, and touts 14-day cloud storage. And for those looking to outfit their home with a more high-end security system, we recent took a deep dive into Ubiquiti’s UniFi Protect.

Arlo Pro Cameras feature:

100% Wire-Free – Free of power cords

Weatherproof – Place indoors or out

HD Video – Enjoy sharp, detailed video

Rechargeable – Long lasting batteries

Quick Charging – Get fast battery charging

2-way Audio – Listen in or talk back

Smart Siren – 100+ decibel siren

Wide-Angle – 130-degree angle lens

