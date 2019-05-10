Keep the house spotless w/ BISSELL’s Spinwave Plus Hard Floor Cleaner: $90 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the BISSELL Spinwave Plus Hard Floor Cleaner and Mop for $89.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This cleaner sports two powered hard floor mops that keep you from needing to do it by hand. When you find a spot that needs extra attention, simply use the on-demand spray button to spread your preferred solution over it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Cut through it all with Bissell’s Multi-Surface Cleaning Formula at $10. It works on tiles, laminate, area rugs, low-pile carpet, and more. The formula is pet and family safe, making it a great option to for every home.

Want to make a robot clean the floors? Swing by our ECOVACS deal from earlier. Like the BISSELL above, it can mop and sweep, but you won’t have to lift a finger.

BISSELL Spinwave Plus features:

Safe for cleaning sealed, hard-surface floors; 28 ounce clean water tank capacity

Includes soft touch pads for gentle cleaning on hardwood floors and scrubby pads for tough, sticky messes

Spin wave Plus model includes extra set of mop pads, extra bottle of formula and bristle brush for sticky messes.

On-demand spray allows you to dispense just the right amount of solution onto your floors

