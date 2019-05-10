Keep the house spotless w/ BISSELL’s Spinwave Plus Hard Floor Cleaner: $90 (Reg. $120)

Amazon is offering the BISSELL Spinwave Plus Hard Floor Cleaner and Mop for $89.99 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. This cleaner sports two powered hard floor mops that keep you from needing to do it by hand. When you find a spot that needs extra attention, simply use the on-demand spray button to spread your preferred solution over it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Cut through it all with Bissell’s Multi-Surface Cleaning Formula at $10. It works on tiles, laminate, area rugs, low-pile carpet, and more. The formula is pet and family safe, making it a great option to for every home.
Want to make a robot clean the floors? Swing by our ECOVACS deal from earlier. Like the BISSELL above, it can mop and sweep, but you won’t have to lift a finger.
BISSELL Spinwave Plus features:
- Safe for cleaning sealed, hard-surface floors; 28 ounce clean water tank capacity
- Includes soft touch pads for gentle cleaning on hardwood floors and scrubby pads for tough, sticky messes
- Spin wave Plus model includes extra set of mop pads, extra bottle of formula and bristle brush for sticky messes.
- On-demand spray allows you to dispense just the right amount of solution onto your floors
