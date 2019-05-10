Put some Breaking Bad into board game night, now matching Amazon low at $7 (Reg. up to $30)

Amazon is now offering the Breaking Bad Board Game for $6.96. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it has sold for up to $30 over the last year at Amazon and has begun trickling down over the last month or so. It is now matching the Amazon all-time low and is at the best price we can find. Players have the choice to play as one of the criminal factions or as a drug enforcement agency “ready to slap the cuffs on the lawbreakers who would dare peddle their Poison in your city.” While the reviews are light on this one, just about all the Fantasy Flight board games receive solid reviews and at just $7 Prime shipped, it is likely worth a shot for fans of the series. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you prefer to avoid the drug-related tone of the Breaking Bad board game, we have several other options on sale right now. Those include everything from Clue and Monopoly to Pandemic, Ticket to Ride and more from just $9. We also have Monopoly Legend of Zelda Edition for $25 or less (Reg. up to $40).

Breaking Bad Board Game:

Based on the critically-acclaimed TV series, Breaking Bad: The Board Game propels you into the treacherous underbelly of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Will you play as a member of one of the criminal factions (Heisenberg, Los Pollos Hermanos, or the Juarez Cartel) trying to amass a fortune by manufacturing the biggest stash of Blue Sky while eliminating your rivals? Or, will you join the ranks of the Drug Enforcement Administration, ready to slap the cuffs on the lawbreakers who would dare peddle their poison in your city? Be the one who knocks in Breaking Bad: The Board Game!.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!