Columbia steps up your spring gear with apparel & shoes from just $12 during its Web Specials Sale

Columbia takes up to 60% off a selection of its apparel and shoes with promo code COLMAY19 as part of its Web Specials. Greater Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.) The men’s Garvin Shirt Jacket is stylish and perfect for spring layering. Originally priced at $80, during the sale you can find it marked down to $64. This shirt can be worn year-round with jeans or shorts alike. Plus, it features two chest pockets for small storage. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!