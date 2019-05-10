Columbia steps up your spring gear with apparel & shoes from just $12 during its Web Specials Sale

- May. 10th 2019 9:52 am ET

0

Columbia takes up to 60% off a selection of its apparel and shoes with promo code COLMAY19 as part of its Web Specials. Greater Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to sign up.) The men’s Garvin Shirt Jacket is stylish and perfect for spring layering. Originally priced at $80, during the sale you can find it marked down to $64. This shirt can be worn year-round with jeans or shorts alike. Plus, it features two chest pockets for small storage. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Columbia

Columbia

About the Author