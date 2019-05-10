Save up to 50% on Marvel Mother’s Day-themed issues or Avatar and Korra comics at ComiXology

ComiXology is currently discounting a selection of single issue Marvel digital comics as part of its Mother’s Day Sale. You’ll be able to save 50% off various Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, X-Men and other comics. And at $0.99 each, this sale is a great way to expand your collection with top picks like Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows Volume 1. As silly as the title may sound, this series follows Peter Parker through the perils of everyday life and more to protect his family. If you saw Into The Spider-Verse and wanted to know more about what happens with Peter B. Parker, then this comic is for you. Shop the rest of the sales right here or head below for other notable deals.

Fans of Avatar the Last Airbender or Legend of Korra can also take advantage of some deals today at ComiXology. Various graphic novels are on sale for $3.99, which takes $3 off the going rate all while dropping the prices to some of the best we’ve seen. Whether you want to learn about what happens following the Fire Lord’s defeat in the original Avatar series, or if you’d rather explore the Spirit World with Korra and Asami, then this sale is for you.

Another great way to get your fill of comics is with ComiXology Unlimited. At $6 per month, you can enjoy over 15,000 comics. You won’t own any of the titles, but if you’re an avid reader, it’ll be worth the savings.

Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows synopsis:

The last Spider-Man story! Not even The Amazing Spider-Man is safe from Secret Wars! In this new Marvel Universe, Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and their daughter have to scrape by to make ends meet, but they have each other. Face front, True Believers. This is the one you’ve been asking for.

