Score three Contigo AUTOSPOUT Water Bottles for $22 at Amazon (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the 3-pack of Contigo 24-ounce AUTOSPOUT Water Bottles for $22.01 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $7 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest we have tracked. I used to drink out of several disposable plastic water bottles each day. I finally wised up and realized how wasteful this was and bought three reusable bottles that I cycle throughout the week. If you haven’t made the switch yet, you should. Otherwise, you can use this opportunity to swap out some old ones. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need three, save and grab one of Clean Bottle’s $13 Tritans. These are what I use and absolutely love their unique design. A square form-factor prevents them from rolling away and removable caps on the top and bottom make for easy cleaning.

Contigo AUTOSPOUT Water Bottle features:

Lend a hand – easy one-handed drinking with no lids to remove or lose

Cleaner drinking – protective spout cover helps keep out gross dirt and germs

Seal it in – leak-proof lid (when closed) for on-the-go convenience

Lock it up – button lock for added peace of mind

Carry on – clip on handle attaches to bags, gear, keys and more; perfect fit – Fits most car cup holders

