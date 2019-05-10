Create unique iPhone ringtones with iRingg for Mac and Windows, now $10 (Orig. $20)

Trying to transfer ringtones to your iPhone via iTunes can be a nightmare. iRingg Ringtone Creator for Mac makes the process much smoother and allows you to create custom ringtones from pretty much anything you hear on the Internet. You can grab the app now for $9.95 (Orig. $19.95) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Your choice of ringtone says a lot about you. While some people are happy to stick with the bland default sounds, it’s much more fun to create your own.

With iRingg for Mac, you can turn any sound into a ringtone — from the latest chart hits to your favorite Game of Thrones quote. The app lets you search through a huge library of music, along with SoundCloud tracks and YouTube videos. When you find the perfect audio, you can trim the track and add fun sound effects.

Once you are happy with your ringtone, you can send it to your iPhone with one click. There’s no messing about with iTunes, and iRingg exports your ringtone at top quality.

You can get iRingg now for $9.95, saving a half on the standard price.

