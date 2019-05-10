Have ECOVACS’ DEEBOT OZMO 601 mop and sweep for you at $190 shipped (Save 24%)

- May. 10th 2019 12:47 pm ET

0

Woot via Amazon offers the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 601 Robot Mop & Vacuum for $189.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250, that’s good for a 24% discount, comes within $15 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is a match of the second best price we’ve seen. This ECOVACS robotic vacuum can handle sweeping up dirt and dust, plus can also mop up other messes.With a 120-minute runtime, this vacuum also works with Alexa and Assistant, features a systematic cleaning path and more. Nearly 65% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

The value in today’s deal doesn’t stop there, as the OZMO 601 is an even more compelling option when compared to other Alexa-enabled vacuums at Amazon. If you don’t want buying a new vacuum to sweep up all your cash, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $160. The main tradeoff here is a lack of smartphone and voice control. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy, look no further. 

Don’t forget to check out our recent hands-on look with the Eufy RoboVac 30C, which we’ve found to be a smart, powerful and affordable robo vac [Video].

ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 601 features:

DEEBOT OZMO 601 is the answer to the task of cleaning all your floors. Now, DEEBOT OZMO 601 mops the floor with a new, intelligent mopping system, while the Smart Cleaning Path ensures an effective clean without missing a thing. DEEBOT OZMO 601 is equipped with multi-functionality in order to provide your entire home with a deep clean.

ECOVACS

