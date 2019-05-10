GAP is currently offering up to 50% off thousands of items + an extra 30% off your purchase

GAP offers up to 50% off thousands of styles plus an extra 30% off your order with code YOURS at checkout. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s All-Day Pique Polo Shirt will be a go-to in your wardrobe for spring and summer. Originally priced at $35, during the sale you can find it marked down to $16. It’s available in nine color options and will look great paired with jeans or shorts alike.
You can also pair the polo shirt above with the 9-Inch Easy Shorts that are on sale for $21. These shorts feature a modern length that’s stylish and stretch material for comfort. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Wearlight Straight Jeans with GapFlex $56 (Orig. $70)
- 12-Inch Vintage Khaki Shorts $24 (Orig. $45)
- Linen-Cotton Short Sleeve Shirt $25 (Orig. $50)
- 9-Inch Easy Shorts $21 (Orig. $40)
- All Day Pique Polo Shirt $16 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Button-Front Midi Dress in Linen $34 (Orig. $80)
- Mariner Button-Front Denim Skirt $34 (Orig. $60)
- Super Wide-Leg Crop Jeans $56 (Orig. $70)
- Softspun Swing Tank Top $14 (Orig. $25)
- GapFit Print Capris in Eclipse $56 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!