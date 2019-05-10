The GLAS Smart Thermostat outdesigns Nest for $241 at Amazon (Reg. $320)

Amazon is offering the Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat for $240.91 shipped. That’s $79 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and beats our previous mention by $8. Not only does GLAS support Alexa, it also works with Google Assistant and Cortana, allowing you to tweak temps in all sorts of ways. When it comes to smart thermostats, Nest is generally the most appealing. GLAS shakes that up with a unique and beautiful design that will stand out from what everyone else is putting in their home. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

I have my thermostat hooked up to Alexa and absolutely love being able to toggle heating and cooling with my voice. You can do this with GLAS too when grabbing a $30 Echo Dot. Regularly $50, now is a fantastic time to pick one up for your space.

Johnson Controls GLAS Smart Thermostat features:

Indoor air quality monitoring including humidity, total VOCs and equivalent CO2

Built with Microsoft Cortana and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant

Beautiful user interface and a translucent OLED touchscreen

Program your own schedule or allow GLAS to do it for you using the integrated occupancy sensor to create a comfortable space when you are at home

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!