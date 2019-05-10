Harman Kardon’s Allure Portable Speaker sports 360-degree audio and Alexa for $75 (50% off)

- May. 10th 2019 12:30 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Harman Kardon Allure Bluetooth Smart Speaker for $74.95 shipped. Matched at Dell. That’s $75 off the typical rate and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. Not only does Allure pack powerful, 360-degree audio, it also has Alexa built-in. Charging is a breeze thanks to an included cradle and users can expect 10 hours of playback on a single charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Protect and travel easier when you use today’s savings on this $16 carrying case. It’s made to fit the Allure perfectly and offers protection from splashes, impacts, and more.

Harman Kardon Allure features:

  • Powerful, 360-degree Harman Kardon sound
  • Powered by Amazon alexa voice service
  • 10-Hours of playback
  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming
  • Charging cradle

