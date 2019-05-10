Grow fresh herbs year round w/ the Harvest Slim Countertop AeroGarden for $80 (Reg. $190)

May. 10th 2019

Reg. $190 $80
Macy’s is now offering the Goodful by AeroGarden Harvest Slim Countertop Garden for $79.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $190, today’s deal is the best price we can find. While it’s difficult to find this exact model elsewhere, similar options sell in the neighborhood of $135+ direct from AeroGarden. This countertop-sized indoor greenhouse has LED grow lights plus a “system that reminds you when it’s time to feed and water the plants.” It includes a Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, more) as well as a bonus Cherry Tomato 6-Pod Seed Kit. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Macy’s also some additional seed pod kits on sale right now which is great way to use your savings. The Salsa Garden 6-Pod Seed Kit is now down to $15.99 and includes Red Heirloom cherry tomato and Jalapeño peppers. Or opt for the Grow Anything 6-Pod Seed Kit at the same price so you can go grow whatever you want. 

AeroGarden Harvest Slim Countertop Garden:

Enjoy garden-fresh herbs year-round with this Goodful set from AeroGarden. The counter-sized greenhouse features LED grow lights plus a system that reminds you when it’s time to feed and water the plants.

