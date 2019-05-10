Get the most out of your headphones w/ FiiO’s A3 Portable Amp, now $42 shipped (Reg. $60)

BuyDig is offering the FiiO A3 Portable Headphone Amplifier (Titanium Edition) for $41.99 shipped. Use code MAY at checkout to redeem the deal price. This popular headphone amp is regularly closer to $60 at BuyDig and Amazon, where it is currently available for $59. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the best price we can find. Designed for powering headphones from 16 to 150 Ohms, these kinds of amps are the best way to drive your cans at an ideal level. You’ll also find a discrete bass boost circuit, all aluminum body and up to 16 hours of use via the internal 1400mAh battery. Rated 4+ stars from over 630 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the A3 is little bit large and cumbersome for your particular needs, consider the FiiO A1 Silver Portable Headphone Amp at $28. This will only support headphones up to 100 Ohms but it also features three bass enhanced EQ profiles and an anodized aluminum chassis.

Speaking of headphones, we have Marshall’s Major III Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones at a new low of $80 (Reg. up to $150) and the latest Apple AirPods from $140. We’ve also seen some new cans hit the market recently including some ANC Master & Dynamics, Skullcandy AirPod competitors and even more right here.

FiiO A3 Portable Headphone Amplifier:

Maximize your music enjoyment with the FiiO A3 portable headphone amplifier. Whether soaking in the intricacies of a high resolution recording, or just rocking out to your favorite beats, the A3 is the perfect power source for your favorite headphones.

